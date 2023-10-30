Rick Pitino says he’s ‘glad’ after St. John’s loses exhibition to Division 2 Pace

New St. John's NCAA college basketball head coach Rick Pitino holds up a jersey after being introduced during a news conference at Madison Square Garden in New York, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)But on Sunday, Pitino and the Red Storm were dealt an unexpected loss by Division 2 Pace University, 63-59, back at Carnesecca. Pace, located in Westchester County, N.Y., went 20-11 a year ago and played in the D-2 NCAA Tournament.

“It would have been a crime if we came back and won that game because deserved the victory from the opening tip to the last second,” Pitino, whose team trailed 39-34 at the break, told reporters. “Nobody likes to lose, but exhibition games are exhibition games. I really was excited for Pace and the way they played every phase of the game to beat us. It wasn’t our injuries that lost the game, it was Pace’s great play. I’m really happy they won and I’m glad we did not come back against them because they deserved this victory and we did not. A much smaller team dominated us on the backboard and that can’t be. If I asked for anything for a Christmas present, it was this loss.

St. John’s played without several key players due to injuries -- first-team All-Big East selection Joel Soriano, Penn transfer Jordan Dingle, UMass transfer RJ Luis and Iona transfer Cruz Davis -- but Pitino wasn’t trying to blame the loss on those absences.Graduate student Bryan Powell led Pace with 22 points, shooting 9-for-17 from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Setters’ redshirt junior forward Jamaal Waters also recorded a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 10 boards. headtopics.com

Adam Zagoria is a freelance reporter who covers Seton Hall and NJ college basketball for NJ Advance Media.

