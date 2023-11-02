Rick Pitino and St John’s hope for a resurgence in the talented Big East

Sign up for our acclaimed free newsletter Editorially Black with the top Racial Equity stories of the day to your inbox! With legendary head coach Rick Pitino returning to the conference in which he previously coached Providence and Louisville, the New York City-born and Bayville, Long Island raised Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer is now leading St. John’s, with high expectations from the school’s avid supporters.

“We are going to give every ounce of perspiration we have in us to try and get a victory,” Pitino said last week at Madison Square Garden at the Big East’s men’s basketball annual media day. Pitino, who guided Iona to two MAAC regular season (2022, 2023) titles and two MAAC tournament championships (2021, 2023), just made a short geographical move from New Rochelle to Queens to join St. John’s.

Although he did a solid job, former head coach Mike Anderson failed to get St. John’s into the NCAA postseason tournament in his four seasons (2019-23) there. Pitino aims to have his squad, made up of mostly transfers, end that drought. The team last participated in March Madness under former head coach Chris Mullin, one of the Red Storm’s most iconic figures

“I had three prerequisites that I wanted in this recruiting class,” Pitino explained. “I wanted great athletes who were great people. Then I wanted to make sure they had high goals for themselves so they could take their goals and turn them into something special. If you want to prosper the name on the back, play for the name on the front. That’s how you build a culture. When you play every single day in practice for the name on the front, the back will prosper.

