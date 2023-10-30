Rick & Morty Season 7 Repeats Classic Episode's Ironic Sci-Fi Parody, 6 Years Later

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary While Rick and Morty season 7, episode 3 features a hilarious subversion of a classic sci-fi trope, the show used this gag years earlier. Rick and Morty’s success has had a huge influence on pop culture in the decade since the series began. The show's writers have even gone on to work on major blockbusters and MCU projects.

This sometimes means that Rick and Morty season 7 gags feel familiar, even when viewers are seeing them for the first time. After all, these jokes — or jokes like them — have appeared in savvy, self-parodic blockbusters of the last few years, as well as in Rick and Morty’s many imitators. However, in Rick and Morty season 7, episode 3, “Air Force Wong,” the show takes this approach further.

Rick & Morty Season 7, Episode 3’s Crack Team Ruins A Classic Sci-Fi Trope In “Air Force Wong,” the U.S. president assembles a supposedly expert team to invade Virginia and work out what's going on in the state. The president’s so-called “crack team” doesn't last long, as they all become part of the hive mind that has taken over the state mere moments after arriving in Virginia. headtopics.com

In Rick and Morty season 3, episode 4, “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender,” Rick wipes out an entire team of superheroes over a vendetta that he's too drunk to even remember. This darkly hilarious episode is one of the first superhero satires to feature a highly hyped “crack team,” all of whom die shortly after their introduction.

Rick & Morty Season 3's Vindicators Gag Started This Parody Trend In 2017 While Rick and Morty’s best gags are often referenced in other shows, this 2017 punchline proved particularly influential. This gag was repeated almost verbatim in Deadpool 2 a year after the episode aired. In the film, the X-Force are all messily killed before they can play a meaningful role. The joke was revisited again in 2021’s The Suicide Squad before "Air Force Wong" brought it back yet again. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: screenrant »

Rick and Morty Season 7 Brings Back Major Fan-Favorite in Newest EpisodeRick and Morty Season 7 brought back one of Rick's exes, Unity, in Episode 3! Read more ⮕

Rick and Morty S07E03 Review: Rick Sanchez: (Slow) Change AgentRick’s therapy session is cut short when the President comes calling - literally. Catch all-new episodes of Rick and Morty Sundays at 11p on [adult swim]. Stream seasons 1-6 now on Max: http://bit.ly/3hRw9rU Watch Season 7: https://linktr.ee/rickandmortys7 AdultSwim RickAndMorty Watch Adult Swim on Max: http://bit. Read more ⮕

Rick & Morty Season 7 Episode 3 Recap: 10 Most Hilarious MomentsRick and Morty season 7 episode 3 saw the President, Rick, and Dr. Wong take on a returning character and this provided plenty of hilarious moments. Read more ⮕

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3 Recap With SpoilersHere's everything that went down in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3, 'Air Force Wong'! Read more ⮕

Rick & Morty Season 7 Episode 3’s Post-Credits Scene Revives Justin Roiland GagRick and Morty season 7 episode 3 brings back a joke that was popular during the show's early seasons, when Justin Roiland played a bigger role. Read more ⮕

Rick and Morty Fans Think Season 7's Newest Episode Was the Best YetHere's what fans thought about Rick and Morty Season 7's newest episode! Read more ⮕