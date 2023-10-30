Rick & Morty Season 7 Repeats Classic Episode's Ironic Sci-Fi Parody, 6 Years Later

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary While Rick and Morty season 7, episode 3 features a hilarious subversion of a classic sci-fi trope, the show used this gag years earlier. Rick and Morty’s success has had a huge influence on pop culture in the decade since the series began. The show's writers have even gone on to work on major blockbusters and MCU projects.
This sometimes means that Rick and Morty season 7 gags feel familiar, even when viewers are seeing them for the first time. After all, these jokes — or jokes like them — have appeared in savvy, self-parodic blockbusters of the last few years, as well as in Rick and Morty’s many imitators. However, in Rick and Morty season 7, episode 3, “Air Force Wong,” the show takes this approach further.
Rick & Morty Season 7, Episode 3's Crack Team Ruins A Classic Sci-Fi Trope In "Air Force Wong," the U.S. president assembles a supposedly expert team to invade Virginia and work out what's going on in the state. The president's so-called "crack team" doesn't last long, as they all become part of the hive mind that has taken over the state mere moments after arriving in Virginia.
In Rick and Morty season 3, episode 4, “Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender,” Rick wipes out an entire team of superheroes over a vendetta that he's too drunk to even remember. This darkly hilarious episode is one of the first superhero satires to feature a highly hyped “crack team,” all of whom die shortly after their introduction.
Rick & Morty Season 3's Vindicators Gag Started This Parody Trend In 2017 While Rick and Morty's best gags are often referenced in other shows, this 2017 punchline proved particularly influential. This gag was repeated almost verbatim in Deadpool 2 a year after the episode aired. In the film, the X-Force are all messily killed before they can play a meaningful role. The joke was revisited again in 2021's The Suicide Squad before "Air Force Wong" brought it back yet again.