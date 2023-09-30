Rick and Morty Season 7 Releases Rick Prime Recap Ahead of Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 7 is premiering on Adult Swim in just a couple more weeks, and Adult Swim is getting fans back up to speed for what to expect with a special recap video for Rick Prime's story so far ahead of the new season premiere! Rick...

Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with the tease that Rick would be focusing on finding Rick Prime after tracking his long lost nemesis in the same universe he is, and Rick and Morty Season 7 teases a return to this story. It has yet to be revealed how we'll see Rick Prime in the coming episodes, but you can get up to date with everything that's happened for Rick Prime with Adult Swim's special recap video for the villain below.

When to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7Rick and Morty Season 7 is currently slated to make its premiere on Adult Swim on Sunday, October 15th at 11:00PM ET/PT. Teasing an appearance from Rick Prime before the season comes to an end, the release schedule for Rick and Morty Season 7's episodes (along with their titles and synopses) breaks down as such:

