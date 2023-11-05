Rick and Morty Season 7: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch

This animated show revolves around the journey of genius scientist Rick Sanchez, who often sets out on dangerous adventures with his timid grandson Morty across the universe. It premiered on October 15, 2023, and has ten episodes. The cast includes Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez, Harry Belden as Morty Smith, Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, and Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth. Hugh Jackman is set to appear as a guest star in this new season.

Users can watch the episodes on Adult Swim via cable service providers or streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV

United States Headlines Read more: COMİNGSOONNET »

