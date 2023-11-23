Richland Royals to Face Forney in Regional Semifinals

The Richland Royals are set to face Forney in the regional semifinals in a “family affair” of a season. Richland was down 34-9 at the half to Barbers Hill in an area round Texas high school football playoff game. The Royals put together a fast comeback, moving on to secure a thrilling 48-47 win in overtime. Now, Richland (12-0) will face Forney (11-1) at Birdville FA/AC on Friday with a 6 p.m. CT kickoff.

How did the Royals manage to pull off the win and advance? The team knew they should have been in the game at that point, but hadn’t done anything to prove it. The Royals quickly put together a scoring drive to start the third quarter. The wind was howling, and the coach decided to go for an onside kick rather than kickoff into the wind. 'You could feel it in the stadium that we were going to have a chance to win at the end,' the coach said





