Richard Serra: A Pioneer in Sculpture

Members of the press walk through the sculpture titled "Intersection II" by Richard Serra during the press preview May 29, 2007 at the Museum of Modern Art, "Richard Serra Sculpture: Forty Years".UCLA, the LA County Museum of Art, Costa Mesa, the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena.Bottom line, his work was like nothing that came before.
He said in 2006: “What you hope for is that unexpected youth will come along and not deal with the linear history but break new ground and that's what continues to happen decade after decade,” Serra said in 2006 at the unveiling of a sculpture next to South Coast Plaza.He was proud to say that before he was an artist he’d worked at Bethlehem Steel while he was a freshman playing football at UC Berkeley. “I came from a generation of artists that were blue collar,” Serra said in 2006. A former aerospace engineer working for the Disney Hall architec showed Serra a French computer program that allowed visualization of these kinds of shapes in 3-
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »
Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »