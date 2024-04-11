Richard Lyons Selected as New Chancellor of UC Berkeley

Richard Lyons , former dean of University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business and associate vice chancellor for innovation & entrepreneurship, was selected as the new chancellor of UC Berkeley. His role begins July 1, 2024, when current Chancellor Carol Christ steps down. The UC Board of Regents unanimously voted for the appointment Wednesday during a special meeting at UCLA.

They approved his annual salary of $946,450, which is equivalent to current chancellor Christ's salary plus $220,000 in additional, private funds. Regent chair Richard Leib said it was Lyons' stated values that made his decision, as he recalled attending Haas Business School as an undergraduate. "Question the status quo, confidence without attitude, and put students always and beyond yourself," Leib said. Lyons, a professor of economics and finance, served as dean of the Haas School of Business from 2008 to 2018. He oversaw the development of a new academic building funded entirely by alumni and friends and secured eight of the 10 largest gifts in the school's history. In their congratulatory remarks, several regents emphasized Lyons ability to build economic support for the institution moving forwar

