Richard Lyons Named UC Berkeley's 12th Chancellor

Richard Lyons , former dean of the Haas School of Business, was named UC Berkeley’s 12th chancellor after spending decades as a faculty member with the university. Lyons’ connection to the university goes back decades. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business and finance from UC Berkeley in 1982, and returned as a faculty member about a decade later after earning a Ph.D.

in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and teaching at the Columbia Business School for six years. During his time as a UC Berkeley professor, Lyons specialized in the study of international finance and global exchange rates. Lyons became the dean of the Haas School of Business in 2006, helping to establish two new degree programs connecting the College of Engineering and the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology. He also oversaw the construction of Connie & Kevin Chou Hall, a modern learning laboratory. Heading into his new role, Lyons said his focus will be on strengthening the university’s economic model, further supporting the research arm of the campus and stewarding the university through big changes with a focus on values

