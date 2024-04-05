Richard Koo: Trade deficits and strong dollar led to Trump's protectionist policies

Decades of trade deficits and a strong dollar created too many "losers" in the U.S. economy who turned to Donald Trump 's protectionist policies , according to Richard Koo , chief economist at the Nomura Research Institute — and those conditions remain. Trump has proposed a baseline 10% tariff on all U.S. imports and a levy of 60% or higher on imported Chinese products.

Speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum on Friday, Koo said protectionism was a "horrible thing," but that Trump's approach "does have some economic logic.

Trade Deficits Strong Dollar Protectionist Policies Donald Trump Richard Koo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NHL trade deadline: Flyers add two players, trade away Wade Allison; updates and rumorsFlyers general manager Danny Brière acquired veteran defenseman Erik Johnson and winger Denis Gurianov.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

End of an era: Sharks trade Hertl to Golden Knights in stunning trade deadline moveSharks and Vegas Golden Knights complete trade for Tomas Hertl, ending his memorable 11-year tenure in San Jose

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Resetting the Flyers farm system and trade cupboard after the trade deadlineThe Flyers retained their top prospects and top draft picks when the 2024 NHL trade deadline closed down, further stressing that things are different now.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Giants trade for Brian Burns looks similar to a recent Seahawks tradeThe Giants made the most of having an extra second- and fifth-round pick, courtesy of the Seahawks.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

NFL Trade Rumors: Zach Wilson's Trade Market Waning Due to Contract, NeedNew York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly has no value in the trade market.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Biden and Trump trade barbs over Laken Riley death, immigration, during dueling campaign rallies in GeorgiaAs Trump is set to clinch the GOP nomination for president, both campaigns prep for a general election re-match.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »