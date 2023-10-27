Richard Dreyfuss says Steven Spielberg is a crappy friend

Well, Richard Dreyfuss is pissed. The veteran actor and Oscar winner gave a pretty blistering interview to Vanity Fair this week, mostly focused on his unhappiness with current Broadway sensation The Shark Is Broken, a fictionalized account of the filming of Spielberg classic Jaws. (The play is co-written by and stars Ian Shaw, son of Quint portrayer Robert Shaw, playing his late father opposite Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Beeltejuice star Alex Brightman as Dreyfuss.

” Dreyfuss—who says that Ian Shaw never reached out to him while writing the play, although he grants that he has “more than any right to write whatever he wants”—refutes the idea that he and Robert Shaw shared anything but good-natured ribbing during their time on the film, and that rumors that the two men were in a “feud” only appeared some 30 years after the fact.

