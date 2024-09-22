Rich Paul: LeBron Friendship Helped, But Hard Work Built My Success

NBA super agent and founder of Klutch Sports Group Rich Paul knows there are certain people who believe he's only achieved what he has today because of his more than 20-year friendship with LeBron James. But the 43-year-old says he has been building up to this success all his life.

Instead, Paul told the audience, it took years of hard work with "a lot of sacrifices made" to get to where he is today. Paul credited his success to the example his dad set running a convenience store, working "for the lowest margins you could ever imagine." "The most important thing I learned was customer service, because this is a service industry that we work in. It allowed me to gain perspective through the lens of all types of walks of life, which created this relatability that's holistic. I can relate to any environment in front of me. Those things help me in the board rooms and the negotiation rooms."

Rich Paul Klutch Sports Group Lebron James NBA Agent Success Story

