'RHOSLC' Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

The Big Picture Last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City gave fans everything they could ask for: terrible drag, more fights, and Mary Cosby hating everything about everything. Except for McDonald's, anyway.

In addition to the makeup debacle, the differences between Lisa’s first-world problems and Monica Garcia’s first-world problems cause the rift between the two to grow even deeper. One can’t help but wonder how this battle between the upper class and the upper middle class will play out.

Speaking of battles built on delusion, it’s time to take a look at the battle royale between Meredith Marks and Angie K. Meredith, who is the queen of, “I know something you don’t know”, shared with Lisa that she knows something about Angie’s husband.

The Real Problems It’s time for those of us who haven’t read Heather’s book to go and read Heather’s book because it is having dual effects on her personal life. On one hand, it’s given her even more prosperity financially. On the other, it’s negatively affecting her two daughters. She takes her daughters skiing on a school day to chat with them about what’s been going on in their school lives. headtopics.com

The War of the Snowflakes Now it’s time to get to the fake first-world problems: The War of the Snowflakes. There have been many battles in this early season war; the first few taking place in Palm Springs between Angie and Meredith, then Lisa and Monica. The latter battle is loudly addressed at Lisa’s party pretty early on.

