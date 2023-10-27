RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose Says ‘Jury’s Still Out’ on Monica Garcia

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Monica Garcia has quickly become a fan favorite, but Whitney Rose still isn’t sure what to think of her costar.

“Jury’s still out,” Whitney, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly during a recent interview for the “Housewives Happy Hour” series. “I mean, I really want to like her. She has a lot of energy. I really respect her being a single mom, but there's just an energy. I haven't figured it out yet.”

Monica, 40, made her Housewives debut during the RHOSLC season 4 premiere last month. She’s already gotten herself involved in quite a bit of drama, telling Angie Katsanevas that Meredith Marks was spreading rumors about her marriage and feuding with her mom during an episode that aired earlier this month. headtopics.com

Whitney has also been at odds with Meredith, 51, this season after saying she thought it was weird that her costar takes bath with her husband, Seth Marks. Despite the drama, Whitney told Us that she doesn’t regret her bathtub comments.When asked whether she’d ever taken a romantic dip with her own husband, Justin Rose, Whitney said she had — but she still takes a separate shower afterward. “I'm not going to go soak with another human being,” she added. “That's just not my vibe.

She went on to say that the twosome had to “reset” when Justin went back to work after losing his job in 2022. “I think he didn’t work for a year. I got used to having him at home and I just focused on my businesses,” Whitney said, adding that the duo are “fine” now. “Look at what he supported me through with my own family, my dad, my healing journey. … I mean, he’s so supportive.”With reporting by Christina Garibaldi headtopics.com

