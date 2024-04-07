Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch: WrestleMania 40 Women's Championship Match

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch competed for the women's world championship at WrestleMania 40. The match was a classic, with Lynch targeting Ripley's wrist and dominating the early stages. However, Ripley fought back and managed to kick out of Lynch's pin attempts.

The match ended with Ripley hitting her finisher move and pinning Lynch to become the new champion.

Rhea Ripley Becky Lynch Wrestlemania 40 Women's World Championship Match Champion

