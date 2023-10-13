Rhea Kapoor Confirms Veere Di Wedding 2

that the sequel to the hit film is officially in the works. The original movie featured an ensemble cast consisting of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.Veere Di Wedding was directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Furthermore, the producer emphasized that she didn’t want to embark on this project until she knew it would surpass the original. She also spoke about the film’s significance and her deep attachment to it, expressing her desire to recapture the same joy in creating the sequel.
There has been no confirmation about the cast of Veere Di Wedding 2 yet. Reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor may reprise their roles in this highly anticipated sequel. In the same interview, Rhea Kapoor hinted at an upcoming collaboration with her sister, Sonam Kapoor, teasing that they were “again coming together” for something entirely different. headtopics.com
Known for her bold and genre-defying choices, Rhea Kapoor has been at the helm of projects that challenge traditional norms. Her latest venture is, which features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. She addressed criticisms about her films, particularly the idea of empowerment, noting that perceptions have evolved over time.
With Rhea Kapoor's confirmation of Veere Di Wedding 2, fans can now look forward to another groundbreaking film that challenges conventions and continues to champion female narratives.
She has always been an avid reader as well as a curious writer. In her leisure, she loves to spend time with her dogs and binge on organizational videos.AMC released The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live teaser trailer alongside confirming new information for the upcoming spin-off that…Warner Bros.