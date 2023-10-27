RFK Jr trespasser included in Secret Service risk assessment months before DHS denied protection: source

FIRST ON FOX: The person arrested for trespassing on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s property twice this week was listed in a Secret Service risk assessment as part of the candidate's request for protection in June, Fox News Digital has learned. Jonathan Macht was arrested Wednesday morning for trespassing on Kennedy's property. Police transported Macht from Kennedy's property, but he returned later in the day after he was released from custody and again attempted to enter the property.

' 'The Secret Service said yes, this is a no-brainer,' Kennedy said, adding that Secret Service officials told him 'it would move very quickly and our first interview would be in 14 days.' 'But it went 88 days, and then we got a rejection letter from Mayorkas,' he said. Kennedy then described a separate situation in the weeks following that rejection of a gunman masquerading as a U.S. marshal trying to approach him in a green room.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Cheryl Hines Wants Secret Service for RFK Jr.'s Campaign, DHS Already Denied HimCheryl Hines says her husband, Democratic presidential candidate RFK Jr., has asked to get security detail from the Secret Service as the election heats up ... but according to her, the White House said no. Read more ⮕

RFK Jr. begs Biden administration for Secret Service protection after intruder arrested at his homeRobert F. Kennedy, Jr. campaign manager Dennis Kucinich shares why President Biden should grant Secret Service protection to the nephew of JFK on 'The Story.' Read more ⮕

Kingsman: The Secret Service Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HBO MaxKingsman: The Secret Service follows a spy as he gets recruited by an organization to fight a twisted tech genius. Catch the film on HBO Max. Read more ⮕

Intruder arrested twice in same day outside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s California homeThe Secret Service has not assigned protection to Kennedy, who is an independent candidate for president. Read more ⮕

Police arrest trespasser at RFK Jr.'s residence twice in one dayJenny Goldsberry covers social media and trending news for the Washington Examiner. She’s a 2020 Brigham Young University graduate with a major in communications and minor in Japanese. She was born in Utah and has previous newsroom experience at the Salt Lake Tribune and Utah’s NPR station. Read more ⮕

RFK Jr.: Intruder Arrested At His Home With Cheryl Hines Twice In One DayAn intruder who allegedly climbed a fence at the Brentwood home of Independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, was behind bars today after initially b… Read more ⮕