RFK Jr teases ‘major announcement’ as speculation swirls about independent run

2024 hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. teased a 'major announcement' early next month, fueling speculation that he will no longer run as a Democrat and launch an independent bid.

"I'm going to be in Philadelphia on October 9 to make a major announcement at the very birthplace of our nation," Kennedy said in a video announcement released Friday.

"I'm not going to tell you right now exactly what that announcement will be. I can say, though, that if you've been waiting to come to one of my public events, this will be the one to come to," he teased.

While the video stopped short of saying he would no longer be running as a Democrat, Kennedy did call out the"corruption" that has overtaken"the leadership of both political parties" in addition to the executive branch and Congress.

When asked for comment, Kennedy's campaign sent the campaign video to Fox News Digital and added"Save the Date, Save the Country."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long been feuding with the DNC over its handling of the Democratic primary process.

(Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

The campaign teaser comes as some media reports suggest Kennedy will use the Oct. 9 event to announce the launch of an independent bid.

According to the report, his campaign will release"attack ads" against the Democratic National Committee that will"pave the way" towards his relaunched candidacy.

"Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go," a campaign insider told Mediaite.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of two announced challengers against President Biden, is polling roughly 15% according to the RealClearPolitics average.