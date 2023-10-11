RFK Jr.'s switch to independent campaign draws criticism from Republicans -- not Democrats

In this Nov. 15, 2019 file photo Robert Kennedy Jr.is seen in Washington, D.C.to instead seek the White House as an independent candidate, he drew immediate criticism -- from conservatives, not Democrats.

Former President's Donald Trump's campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung also had similar criticism to share. President Joe Biden's campaign and the national Democratic Party, however, said nothing. In fact, the Democratic National Committee is, for now, not planning on sounding off on Kennedy at all. The party has instead stuck with rallying behind Biden, who still faces a long shot primary challenge from author and speaker Marianne Williamson.

"I'm coming here today to declare our independence from the journey of corruption, which robs us of affordable lives, our belief in the future and our respect for each other. But to do that, I must first declare my own independence, independence from the Democratic Party," he said. headtopics.com

"The Democrats are frightened that I'm gonna spoil the election for President Biden. The Republicans are frightened that I'm gonna spoil it for President Trump. The truth is they're both right," Kennedy said Monday. "My intention is to spoil it for both of them.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak during a 2024 presidential campaign rally, Sept. 20, 2023, in Dubuque, Iowa.In his speech on Monday, Kennedy said that he had opened his mind to a broader array of political perspectives since running for president. headtopics.com

For his first broadcast TV appearance post-announcement, Kennedy appeared on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" where he discussed his break with Democrats and the future of his campaign, which will also require him to satisfy the various state requirements to appear on the 2024 ballot.

