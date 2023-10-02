RFK Jr. faced threats from 'known subjects' despite Secret Service protection denial

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was determined by the Secret Service to be the subject of threats from"known subjects" while not receiving agency protection, documents show.INCOMING CALIFORNIA SEN. LAPHONZA BUTLER'S ADDRESS SHOWS HER LIVING IN MARYLAND

The documents, which total 11 pages, provide an inside look at how Kennedy has risen dramatically in name identification since filing paperwork to run for president in April while also being stalked and, in some cases, being mailed suspicious packages. Secret Service spokesman Steven Kopek emphasized to the Washington Examiner that decisions regarding candidates receiving protection are made after the Department of Homeland Security consults with the Congressional Advisory Committee, which includes House and Senate leaders.

The"Protective Intelligence and Assessment" cites various"behaviors of interest," including a"known subject" who often sends Kennedy emails describing how he will"bury" him and make him"suffer" while noting that"everyone will die.

In September, Kennedy renewed his call for Secret Service protection after an armed man impersonating a U.S. Marshal was arrested at a Los Angeles campaign event for the Democratic hopeful, who is reportedly planning to run as an independent. The Secret Service found in a review on June 1 that Kennedy is at “risk for adverse attention" over his"family history, perceived controversial stance on vaccines," and"status as a challenger" to President Joe Biden while identifying numerous 2023 threats against him, according to records unearthed by the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch through a lawsuit.

"The Biden administration’s refusal to provide Secret Service protection to Mr. Kennedy is dangerous and vindictive," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said."These FOIA requests and our new lawsuit aim to get the full truth on why Mr. Kennedy’s life is being put at unnecessary risk by the Biden administration."

The documents, which total 11 pages, provide an inside look at how Kennedy has risen dramatically in name identification since filing paperwork to run for president in April while also being stalked and, in some cases, being mailed suspicious packages. Secret Service spokesman Steven Kopek emphasized to the Washington Examiner that decisions regarding candidates receiving protection are made after the Department of Homeland Security consults with the Congressional Advisory Committee, which includes House and Senate leaders.

Kopek did not comment on whether the Secret Service has recently been in touch with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), or Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). The Washington Examiner reached out to representatives for the politicians.

The"Protective Intelligence and Assessment" cites various"behaviors of interest," including a"known subject" who often sends Kennedy emails describing how he will"bury" him and make him"suffer" while noting that"everyone will die." In July, Kennedy notably sounded off about the DHS denying his Secret Service protection request, writing on social media,"Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me."

Kennedy was referring to the 1968 murder of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, by a Palestinian Jordanian man named Sirhan Sirhan. Kennedy Jr.'s uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was murdered in 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald. Both assassinations have been the subject of conspiracy theories.

The Secret Service also described an incident in which another"known subject" sent numerous packages,"including gifts and a wedding band, to Kennedy [and] stated that she loves Kennedy and expressed anger about being kept away from him." Separately, another person sent"inappropriate communications to Kennedy" and thought that the candidate"was spying on him, paying people to follow him, and was responsible for vandalism against him," according to documents.

Judicial Watch also obtained communications showing how the Secret Service prepared for further media scrutiny about the protection denial following the publishing of a July story in the Messenger titled"RFK Jr Says Biden Administration Denied Him Secret Service Protection."

"Protection under these guidelines should only be granted within one year prior to the general election," the Secret Service said, according to the documents."Protection more than one year prior to the general election should only be granted in extraordinary, case by case circumstances in consultation with the committee, based on threat assessment and other factors."

Following Kennedy's July denial, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said,"Based on the facts and the recommendations of the advisory committee, I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not warranted at this time," referring to the congressional advisory panel.

The Kennedy campaign and Department of Homeland Security did not reply to requests for comment.