Reward offered for information on Dollar General robbery suspects

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects who robbed a northside Dollar General. SAPD and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General on the 4500 block of Blanco Road. On Mar.

26, the two unknown suspects pointed a handgun at the 18-year-old Dollar General employee before stealing the cash register and fleeing the scene, according to police. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KENS5 / 🏆 608. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Adobe, Dollar Tree and Dollar GeneralCNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday guided investors through next week’s most important happenings on Wall Street.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Dollar Tree to Close 370 Family Dollar Locations and 30 Dollar Tree StoresDollar Tree, the discount variety store chain, plans to close 370 Family Dollar locations and 30 Dollar Tree stores due to difficulties in maintaining the value of both brands. The company aims to improve profitability and unlock value at Family Dollar.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Houston crime: Gilberto Moreno wanted in child assault case; $5,000 reward offered for informationCrime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Australian Dollar recovers recent losses amid stronger CNY, weaker US DollarThe Australian Dollar (AUD) starts the week by recovering its recent losses registered in the previous session.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar loses ground amid stronger US Dollar after mixed data on ThursdayThe Australian Dollar (AUD) depreciates for the second consecutive session on Friday, as the US Dollar (USD) strengthened following mixed S&P preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data and robust weekly Jobless Claims from the United States (US).

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar advances amid stable US Dollar, with attention on Fed policy decisionThe Australian Dollar (AUD) has rebounded from intraday losses and is striving to shift into positive territory on Wednesday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »