REWARD: Couple caught on camera trying to use stolen credit card at South Side Walmart

Police need your help finding a couple that they say tried to use a stolen credit card while shopping. (PHOTO: San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help finding a couple that they say tried to use a stolen credit card while shopping. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Walmart off Southeast Military Drive and Roosevelt Avenue.If you have any information this couple, call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

