Revvity’s stock tumbles to lead the S&P 500 losers after earnings miss, lowered outlook

Shares of Revvity Inc. RVTY, -1.09% tumbled 14.2% toward a 3 1/2-year low Monday, enough to pace the S&P 500’s SPX, -0.48% premarket decliners, after the health sciences company missed third-quarter earnings expectations and cut its full-year outlook citing “increased market uncertainty.” The company lowered its guidance ranges for 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $4.53 to $4.57 from $4.70 to $4.90 and for revenue to $2.72 billion to $2.74 billion from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion.

5 million, or 8 cents a share, from $85.3 million, or 67 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS of $1.18 came up short of the FactSet consensus of $1.19. Revenue fell 5.8% to $670.7 million to miss the FactSet consensus of $695.4 million. “We executed well during the third quarter in an increasingly challenging end market environment,” said Chief Executive Prahlad Singh.

