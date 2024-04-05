Reviving Old-Fashioned Baby Names: A Trend That Never Gets Old

Everything old becomes new again, and that is certainly the case when it comes to old-fashioned baby names . Even the most vintage name can start to sound like a “baby name” when it is used enough, Pamela Redmond, creator of Nameberry, tells TODAY.com. For example, traditional baby girl names Eleanor and Amelia have started to sound less like old lady names these days. “They now sound fresher and more baby-like,” Redmond says.

Historically, boys names don’t come in and out of fashion in the same way that girls names have. “If you look back at any given period, it’s going to be John, William and James,” Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, tells TODAY.com. Parents who are set on reviving an old-fashioned baby names but want unique options should take heart — there are still plenty of historical names that feel fresh and modern. “Names today are all about sound,” Wattenberg explains. “It’s a very smooth, light and vowel-driven soun

