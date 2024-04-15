Revitalization Project Underway in Selma Neighborhood

A revitalization project is starting to take shape in a Selma neighborhood devastated by the January 12th tornado — and years of neglect.Some of the dilapidated houses that lined the street for years — are gone and construction of four new homes — is nearing completion.“Then we have the Core Cottage, which is roughly around 1200 square feet. And it’s a 2 bedroom, 2 bath house.”

People who live on the block — say they like what they see happening. And they’d like to see it done — on the rest of the block.

Revitalization Selma Neighborhood Tornado Construction Homes Homeowners Initiative

