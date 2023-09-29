Revisit Senator Dianne Feinstein's top accomplishments following the trailblazer's death

Not only was Dianne Feinstein the longest-serving woman senator ever, she was the first from the state of California and was also San Francisco's first woman mayor. In 1969, Feinstein became the first woman president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

She then became the first woman mayor of her hometown in 1978 after Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, California's first openly gay elected official,She won election as San Francisco mayor the following year — the first woman to win a mayoral election in the city — and served two four-year terms. She was named America's"Most Effective Mayor" by City and State Magazine in 1987.Feinstein was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992 — the first woman senator to represent her home state, and just the to serve in the U.S. Senate in the nation's history. At the time, only four other women senators served alongside her.

Over the years she became the longest-serving woman in Senate history, and Feinstein also took on number of other"firsts." In 2009, she became the first woman to chair the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

That year, she also became the first woman to preside over a presidential inauguration.

She was the first woman to become the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She held the role from 2017 to 2021 and helped shape"policy on criminal law, national security, immigration, civil rights and the courts," according to her Senate office biography.Feinstein was behind the first congressional action on