Review: 'The Exorcist: Believer' requires blind faith, because the thrills aren't onscreen

Norbert Leo Butz, left, Olivia O’Neill and Jennifer Nettles are an unraveling family in the movie “The Exorcist: Believer.”Once again, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have taken it upon themselves to futz with a 1970s horror classic at the behest of horror über-producer Jason Blum.
“The Exorcist: Believer” is an exhausting affair, an unrelenting film that attempts to cover up its lack of shock and suspense with a kind of cinematic bludgeoning: a battering delivered via smash cuts, jump scares, overlapping sound design and chaotic camerawork.
That approach results in a film that is wide but shallow. This is not a deep character piece but rather a group project, one in which we barely know the other members of the team. Victor's neighbor, Ann (), a nurse and former novitiate, enlists a priest, Father Maddox (E.J. Bonilla), to perform an exorcism on the girls. We barely get to know the guy; he's just sort of there until he isn't.
There are other players who prove more useful and more fascinating, like the African priestess Dr. Beehibe (Okwui Okpokwasili), who brings her root magic to bear on the demonic presence. It’s nice to see an “Exorcist” movie liberated from the constraints of Catholicism, and with two possessed girls this time, they’re going to need Jesus, Jah and whoever else can be spared for the job.