Review: Riveting performances elevate the stakes in 'Doubt' at New Village Arts

Juliana Scheding as Sister James, left, AJ Knox as Father Flynn and Kym Pappas as Sister Aloysius in New Village Arts’ “Doubt: A Parable.”In the first few minutes of John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2004 play “Doubt: A Parable,” a Catholic priest named Father Flynn comforts his parishioners from the pulpit with a Biblical parable about a sailor lost at sea who experiences a crisis of faith.

Those opposing forces — doubt and certainty — are the central themes of this superbly crafted 90-minute drama, which opened Saturday at New Village Arts in Carlsbad. Tautly directed by Kristianne Kurner and performed by a cast of four who fully inhabit their richly multifacted characters, it’s a fine production of a great play.“Doubt” is set at a Catholic school in the Bronx in 1964, a year after the assassination of Catholic president John F. Kennedy and at a time when the church was modernizing under Vatican II. Representing the old traditions is church school principal Sister Aloysius, who finds evil and temptation in ball-point pens, “Frosty the Snowman” and untidy fingernails.

Kym Pappas delivers one of the best performances I’ve seen all year as Sister Aloysius. She’s fierce, righteous and icy, but she’s also able to deliver some of the script’s funniest one-liners.

“Doubt can be a bond as powerful and sustaining as certainty,” he warns his congregants of the comforting nature of collective thought. “When you are lost, you are not alone.”

Sister Aloysius suspects Father Flynn of molesting the school’s only Black student, the never-seen 12-year-old pupil Donald. But she has only her moral certainty to back up her suspicions. To bolster her case, she recruits the young, optimistic and innocent Sister James to help “outshine this fox” and bring him down. But Sister Aloysius’s actions, and the cost she and others will pay in her pursuit of justice, is profound.

The play’s conscience is sweetly played by Juliana Scheding as Sister James, who observes some troubling behavior by the priest. But in the process of seeking the truth, her faith is tested and her innocent view of the world destroyed.

Sherell M. Tyler is cool and reserved as Donald’s mother, Mrs. Muller, whose shocking response to Sister Aloysius’ theory are testament to a mother’s unconditional love and the struggle Black families faced in 1960s America.

The physical production is simple but effective, particularly Christopher Scott Murillo’s elegant, multi-locale church-school scenic design. Kevane La’Marr Coleman designed the appropriately severe period ostumes, Shelby Thach designed lighting and Marcus Rico designed sound.

Shanley, whose play was inspired by his own experiences as a Catholic schoolboy in the Bronx, never answers the questions that Sister Aloysius raises. That's because the play is not simply about one priest's guilt or innocence. It's about how easily people can be drawn into certainty or doubt when it becomes a collectively shared opinion. That has happened not only with religion but in today's fractured American political landscape.

The comedian Lewis Black did not handle the COVID-19 pandemic well. He'll explain why in a performance Friday at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

'Jane (A Ghost Story)" was written by David McFadzean, whose "Servant of Two Masters" was presented at the Coronado theater in 2011.

John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about sexual abuse in the Catholic church opens in a new production tonight in Carlsbad

