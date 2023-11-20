Review of an Animated Movie Starring Adam Sandler

But I’ve never been a fan of his aw-shucks onscreen persona or that particularly grating whine that his schtick can sometimes involve. I’m also amused by what one of my (non-Paste) editors described as the “Adam Sandler Family Industrial Complex” when discussing potential interest in reviewing, an animated movie starring Sandler, his wife Jackie and kids Sadie and Sunny, as well as an ensemble cast including the likes of Bill Burr, Cecily Strong and Rob Schneider.

My two kids (ages 13 and 11) and I didn’t expect much from Leo the lizard (Sandler), a class pet, and the friendship that evolves between the reptile and the Florida students in their final year of elementary school. But we were pleasantly surprised; my kids were in stitches at several spots, while I was quite amused.proved to be a perfect, lighthearted watch on a rainy evening that left us with a feeling of bonhomie before switching off the lights for the night. Will it help my children discover the comedic antics of the former SNL star? Unlikel





