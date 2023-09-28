Review: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Autumn Variations’ is a beautifully honest exploration of adult despondency

On Ed Sheeran's sixth studio album, “Autumn Variations,” the English singer leaves his series of releases named after mathematical symbols behind. “Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head, or imploded,” he said in a statement.

“When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on.”

Chalk it up to fatherhood, marriage, or simply residual effects of a global health crisis that has altered the psychology of humanity in increasingly complex and unearthed ways, but it makes for some of the best songs of Sheeran’s career, from the lo-fi “Midnights”, the lamenting reverbed riff of “Punchline,” to the-channeling “The Day I Was Born.”

“Autumn Variations” was produced solely by The National’s Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams), who Sheeran worked with on “-.” And sure, perhaps that can account for some of the big existential queries here, met with production of a similar depth. Dessner’s National-isms appear in surprising corners, like in the closing minute of “Amazing,” an otherwise uptempo track about the challenges of mood regulation. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Review: Singers and music shine in Bodhi Tree's 'Autumn Valentine,' but libretto disappointsInspired by the writings of Dorothy Parker, the chamber opera by Ricky Ian Gordon has an overly cliched plot

Ed Sheeran says he knew bride and groom were fans before crashing their Vegas wedding with new songEd Sheeran is gearing up for the release of his latest album, 'Autumn Variations,' which is set to drop on Friday.

This trending coat is our unexpected autumn heroIt's all over Instagram right now

Best Ways To Celebrate The Mid-Autumn FestivalLifestyle Expert and Performer Viveca Chow shows Sara Gore ways to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Find out about mooncakes, lanterns, events, and more.

Outdoors column: Asters and meadowhawks abound in autumnEach fall, I search for the last blooming New England aster and the last active autumn meadowhawk as the winds blow colder. It’s a way to hang on to one of my favorite seasons, and there’s still lots of autumn left to enjoy.

When and where you can experience Illinois' best fall colorsGet the most out of this fall season through these autumn getaways.

Q&A: Keith Urban talks 2024 album, Vegas residency, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

“Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head, or imploded,” he said in a statement. “When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on.”

Chalk it up to fatherhood, marriage, or simply residual effects of a global health crisis that has altered the psychology of humanity in increasingly complex and unearthed ways, but it makes for some of the best songs of Sheeran’s career, from the lo-fi “Midnights”, the lamenting reverbed riff of “Punchline,” to the-channeling “The Day I Was Born.”

“Autumn Variations” was produced solely by The National’s Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams), who Sheeran worked with on “-.”

And sure, perhaps that can account for some of the big existential queries here, met with production of a similar depth. Dessner’s National-isms appear in surprising corners, like in the closing minute of “Amazing,” an otherwise uptempo track about the challenges of mood regulation.

Sheeran and Dessner have proven to be a marvelous partnership. In the past, Sheeran has spent time demonstrating a masterful understanding of taking pop architecture and marrying it with EDM, reggaeton, Afropop, however you’d describe. But here, with Dessner, he’s returned home to his folk-y pop craft, the world he knows best. And with obvious evolution. And a bit of depression.

If there is a cultural schmaltz associated with Sheeran’s biggest radio hits, they do not apply here. (Well, with few exceptions – like the