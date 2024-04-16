Review Concludes Sniper Team Did Not Have Terrorist in Sights Before Kabul Airport Attack

A review of the suicide bombing that killed 13 American service members at Afghanistan’s Kabul International Airport during the U.S.’s 2021 botched military withdrawal has concluded that the sniper team guarding Abbey Gate did not have the terrorist in its sights before the attack., which also took the lives of 170 Afghan civilians, found that the attack was “not preventable” at a tactical level .

“The review also focused on the Taliban’s use of excessive force and the decision to consolidate the defensive perimeter around Abbey Gate before the attack,” CENTCOM noted. Though unable to be ruled out completely, it is unlikely that an IED test run occurred outside Abbey Gate on August 21, 2021.The new information obtained during the review did not materially impact the findings in the November 2021 Abbey Gate 15-6 investigation and the supplemental review team did not recommend any modifications to those findings.

Kabul Suicide Bombing Military Withdrawal Sniper Team Terrorist Attack Preventable Tactical Level Afghan Civilians

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. CENTCOM Concludes 2021 Kabul Airport Bombing Was ‘Not Preventable’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

A new review concludes that many gender-related treatments lack strong evidence.The healthcare we provide to youngsters struggling with gender distress should be aimed at helping them, rather than winning a culture war.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Trump supporters trying to recall Wisconsin GOP leader failed, elections review concludesWisconsin elections officials say the effort by supporters of former President Donald Trump to recall Wisconsin’s top elected Republican did not gather enough signatures to trigger the recall election and therefore should be rejected

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Trump supporters trying to recall Wisconsin GOP leader failed, elections review concludesWisconsin elections officials say the effort by supporters of former President Donald Trump to recall Wisconsin’s top elected Republican did not gather enough signatures to trigger the recall election and therefore should be rejected. The recommendation released Wednesday was to be considered Thursday by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Taliban Frees ISIS Operative Responsible for Kabul Airport BombingA new U.S. military review has identified the man responsible for the Kabul airport bombing as an Islamic State operative who was freed by the Taliban. The review also found that the service members who claimed to have spotted the suicide bomber had the wrong man in their sights.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

DFW Airport falls to third busiest airport in the worldDFW International Airport has fallen to No. 3 of the top 10 busiest airports in the world.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »