© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An employee holds Russian 1000-rouble banknotes next to a currency counting machine in a bank office in Moscow, Russia, in this illustration picture taken October 9, 2023.

The Bank of Russia has hiked interest rates by a collective 550 basis points since July, as the rouble's weakening has added to already significant inflationary pressures, and it is widely expected to raise the cost of borrowing again on Oct. 27.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina warned in September that such steps were an inefficient way to solve the problem, but on Thursday, the bank gave its blessing to new measures in a targeted form. headtopics.com

Another source said the step had been taken because the weak rouble feeds inflation, which is something you cannot hide before elections. Russia is due to hold a presidential election in March 2024. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in early September that the central bank and his ministry had switched places, with the ministry now in favour of tougher measures and the central bank adopting a more liberal position.

