Revascularization Improves Quality of Life for Patients with Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia

Revascularization enhances quality of life for patients with chronic limb threatening ischemia. Performing open bypass surgery to restore circulation for people with a severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) -- a condition that limits blood flow to the legs and feet -- resulted in better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients.

This approach can prevent amputation and improve overall health for individuals with chronic limb threatening ischemia.

Revascularization Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia Peripheral Artery Disease Open Bypass Surgery Amputation Quality Of Life

