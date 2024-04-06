Rev. Dr. Cecil L. “Chip” Murray, influential Los Angeles pastor, dies at 89

The Rev. Dr. Cecil L. “Chip” Murray, who made the First African Methodist Episcopal Church the most prestigious Black pulpit in Los Angeles , attracting presidents, governors and mayors to hear his dynamic sermons, has died. Murray died of natural causes Friday evening at his home in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles County, his son Drew Murray said. “He was a man who gave God his all,” he said. “He was a devoted husband, and a loving and caring father.
” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement honoring Murray's legacy. “Today we lost a giant. Reverend Dr. Cecil Murray dedicated his life to service, community, and putting God first in all things,' Bass said. 'I had the absolute honor of working with him, worshiping with him, and seeking his counsel. My heart is with the First AME congregation and community today as we reflect on a legacy that changed this city foreve
Rev. Dr. Cecil L. Murray Los Angeles Pastor First African Methodist Episcopal Church Influential Death
