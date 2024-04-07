Rev. Cecil Murray, preacher who helped calm L.A. during 1992 riots, dies at 94

The Rev. Cecil “Chip” Murray, a preacher who helped cool the fury that exploded across much of Los Angeles during its 1992 riots and later helped lead the city’s recovery through church-based initiatives to address racial and economic inequities, died April 5 at his home near Los Angeles . He was 94. The death, in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles County, was announced by the USC Center for Religion and Civic Culture. For nearly three decades, Rev.

Murray presided over the city’s oldest Black congregation, the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Los Angeles, turning a struggling community into an 18,000-member powerhouse that attracted politicians and celebrities and channeled millions of dollars into the poor, largely African American and Latino neighborhoods surrounding it

