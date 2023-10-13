Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the statement said.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.

An Israeli shell has landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in south Lebanon, killing one and leaving six injured. An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw the body of the dead journalist and the six who were wounded. Some of them were rushed to hospitals in ambulances. One nearby car was charred.

