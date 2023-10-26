Reunion of Key Figures in Investigation of Former FBI Agent Robert Hanssen

The article reunites some of the people critical to the investigation and arrest of former FBI special agent Robert Hanssen, who died this past summer. Hanssen's treason led to arrests and executions of Russians who had worked for the US and exposed key plans for government continuity. The team designed to catch him was described as a very unhappy little family. The FBI secretly wired Hanssen's office with microphones and cameras and surveilled him 24/7.





