Returning to Work with a Flexible Schedule

Two years after Naomi gave birth to her second child, she felt ready to unpause her career and return to the workforce, where she’d worked as a buyer for 15 years. But her children were young— 2 and 3 years old—and Naomi, then 36, didn’t want to commute daily from her home north of Manhattan. She craved a flexible work arrangement, and soon enough, she happened upon a seemingly perfect fit.

The gig was at a trendy women’s fashion brand, and the contract stipulated that she work in the office on Mondays and Tuesdays and from home on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Naomi liked that arrangement. On the days she worked from home, she could get things done around the house and glimpse her children as they popped in and out with their nanny. She knew that the flexible schedule would be a trade-off: She wouldn’t be eligible for health-care benefits, paid family leave (if she ever needed it), and a number of other perks, including retirement planning. But she was still excited about the opportunity. The company was on the rise and would be a boon to her résumé, and the money was solid — enough to justify the cost of the nanny

United States Headlines Read more: THECUT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUTOCAR: Why manufacturers have pulled back on subscriptionsOEMs have curbed enthusiasm for rolling flexible contracts, though some specialists are making them work

Source: autocar | Read more »

FORBESTECH: This Former Google Engineer Wants To Finally Make Search Work—For WorkI am a senior reporter for technology, covering venture capital and startups. I am based out of Forbes' San Francisco bureau, where I previously covered tech billionaires as a wealth reporter, and wrote about artificial intelligence as an assistant editor for technology.

Source: ForbesTech | Read more »

9NEWS: 'Here To Work' campaign urges President Biden to expand work permitsThe hope is that President Biden will grant work permits for long-term undocumented immigrants.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: 5 fajita recipes for fast, fun and flexible mealsFajitas, whether made in the skillet or sheet pan, are a crowd-pleasing dinner.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

NEWSMAX: Heart Health Improves in More Flexible WorkplacesA kinder, more thoughtful workplace can lead to better heart health among older employees, a new study finds. Older workers' heart health risk factors decreased significantly when their office employed interventions designed to reduce work-family conflicts, researchers...

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

WSJ: WeWork Flopped. Have Flexible Offices?Co-working spaces are designed for tech startups, not downsizing corporate tenants

Source: WSJ | Read more »