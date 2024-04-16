Eugene Vindman , a retired US Army colonel who gained prominence for reporting then-President Trump ’s alleged attempt to coerce Ukraine into investigating the Biden family, leading to Trump ’s first impeachment trial, gained a different kind of notoriety on Saturday amid his race to represent Virginia ’s 7th Congressional District as a Democrat, after Democratic operative Jim McBride posted a picture of him on Twitter with a slightly different version of the state’s flag.

“When I realized this mistake, I directed my team to reach out to this attendee to ask him to take the picture down as it in no way aligns with any of my core values or background,” the statement continued. “There’s really nothing specific about that flag, or the colors of the flag that displaying, that are different from the ones today,” Ansoff, himself a Virginia resident, noted—beyond the curious decision to cover up Virtus’s breast.

Eugene Vindman US Army Trump Ukraine Biden Family Impeachment Virginia Flag Controversy Confederate Government

