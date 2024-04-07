Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to Serve as Visiting Judge

Retired liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to get back to hearing cases by sitting as a visiting judge on the federal appeals court in Boston. Breyer, who served on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for 14 years before joining the U.S. Supreme Court in 1994, revealed his plans during a podcast interview with Democratic strategist James Carville released on Thursday.
Breyer, 85, stepped down from the Supreme Court in June 2022, following the confirmation of President Joe Biden's nominee to succeed him, Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to ever serve on court. But he did not leave the judiciary itself and instead assumed senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges, which Breyer noted as he explained to Carville why he continued to act like a judge and follow standards that apply to them. "I'm a judge," Breyer said. "If you take senior status, you remain a judge.
