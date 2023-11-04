Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer and retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt accuse Biden administration of trying to sandbag Israel

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer and retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that in advocating for a pause in the Israel-Hamas war, the Biden administration is "trying to sandbag the Israelis." "At this point, the Israeli military is doing a methodical, very well-thought, well-planned, block by block taking of territory," Shaffer said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show.

" "Hamas continues to throw civilians in for purposes of trying to justify this so-called humanitarian cease-fire, and we need to not fall for it. "I think it's very clear at this point: They have every right to go in, they have every right to fight and they're doing what they can right now to do the necessary things to secure territory." "By the way, Tony Blinken was over there personally trying to call for this again," he added. "They're trying to sandbag the Israelis, that's what they're trying to do." During his visit to Israel on Friday, Blinken warned that the possibility for peace between the two sides could be destroyed by the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza for Palestinian civilians. "There will be no partners for peace if they're consumed by humanitarian catastrophe and alienated by any perceived indifference to their plight," Blinken said. Holt said that statements like Democrat Sen

