By Martin Heath and Sam ReadA retired equine vet has completed an extraordinary challenge to raise money to improve mental health in her profession.She raised money for a charity which is encouraging people to be active to improve well-being.

After 17 years in practice, Ms Sheldon retrained as a behaviour change coach and spends her time helping other vets. Ever since Smarty the Shetland pony came into her life at the age of four, Alice Sheldon wanted to be a horse vet.

She qualified and started her dream job but then she developed Ménière's disease, which affects the inner ear and leads to problems with balance and hearing.She carried on working but collapsed at a veterinary conference and retired a few months later from Towcester Vets. headtopics.com

As she recovered, Ms Sheldon became aware of the pressure people working in her old profession were under."We might be under a lot of stress or emotional problems, and to not talk about that has been the norm.

Ms Sheldon has raised more than US$4,000 (£3,268) for the global charity NOMV - Not One More Vet, and the running challenge has not been easy. Although she often goes running, Ms Sheldon had never taken part in a marathon before the beginning of September. headtopics.com

Over the last 38 days, she has completed the marathon distance at various locations across the country, from her own drive to Edinburgh and Liverpool.Daughter Matilda said: "We are used to her doing crazy things, like she went and did a 100-mile race so this is not out of scale.

Speaking after finishing her final marathon at about 13:30 BST on Sunday, Ms Sheldon said she felt "relieved, but tired".

