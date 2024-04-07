Retired Teachers Help Students Register to Vote

Retired teachers are back in the classroom, but on a different mission as they're helping eligible students register to vote . It's part of a nationwide push to get the youth more involved in voting process and KENS 5 had the opportunity to follow around these volunteers as they met with seniors at Harlandale High School. Volunteers with Educators Voter Registration Initiative ( EVRI ) are helping students exercise their right to vote.
"We still see ourselves as educators, because that's what we're doing when we go in the classrooms," said Deputy Volunteer Registrar, Peggy Contreras, who taught social studies at Churchill High School. They teach students what's required to vote and then they help with applications before submitting the paperwork to the county election district. In Texas, you are allowed to register to vote at the age of 17 years and 10 months. You do not have to wait until you're 18.EVRI is a non-partisan organization. "A lot of them bring u
