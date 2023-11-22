Retired Principal Jorge Lerma Elected to Oakland School Board Seat

Jorge Lerma, a retired former principal, has been elected to a vacant Oakland Unified school board seat. Lerma's election could have a significant impact on the district's political and financial future. Despite opposition from the district's faculty union, Lerma is leaning away from their core priorities. As a representative for District 5, Lerma's votes could break a political deadlock between the union and board President Mike Hutchinson.





