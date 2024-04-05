Retired Philadelphia detectives to stand trial for perjury in wrongful conviction case

Three long-retired Philadelphia police detectives must stand trial, accused of lying under oath at the 2016 retrial of a man the jury exonerated in a 1991 rape and murder. Former detectives Martin Devlin, Manuel Santiago and Frank Jastrzembski, all now in their 70s, hoped a judge would dismiss the case over evidence aired before the grand jury that indicted them.

But Judge Lucretia Clemons denied the motion Friday and set trial for November.

