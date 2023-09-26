Retired New Rochelle cop accused of stealing $24K from charity he founded in honor of autistic son

Greco, 52, was arraigned Tuesday on a third-degree felony charge in New Rochelle City Court, the district attorney’s office said. A retired New Rochelle police detective who also served as the department’s union leader allegedly stole roughly $24,000 from a charity he co-founded for autistic children in honor of his autistic son, according to prosecutors.

Christopher Greco is accused of swiping thousands of dollars from Christopher’s Voice, a non-profit he founded with his wife in 2017, over a period of five years ending in May 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney’s said Tuesday.

He spent the ill-gotten funds for his “own personal purposes,” a criminal complaint alleges. Greco, 52, was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of third-degree grand larceny in New Rochelle City Court after he was arrested by district attorney investigators last Thursday. headtopics.com

He pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Andrew Quinn, declined to comment. The charity was started “by parents of an autistic child for autistic children,” according to Christopher’s Voice’s website. Greco retired from the police as a detective in 2021.The former detective and his wife have a non-verbal autistic teenage son, according to the charity’s website.

Read more:

nypost »

New Rochelle neighbors exasperated over 'Swiss cheese' houseThe house is in a sad state, and neighbors say the situation really stinks. CBS New York's Tony Aiello reports.

Photographer Tracks $24K Worth of Stolen Gear to Address, SF Police do NothingHe says the police knew all about the fencing operation.

Kimberly Rochelle's Screaming From 90 Day Fiancé TOW Mid-Season Trailer Terrifies Fans: “That Girl Is Insane!”90 Day Fiancé's Kimberly Rochelle scares viewers.

Newly Discovered Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter DisappearedThe remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago.

Pennsauken, New Jersey students learn new skills in school baking programTechniques, math, and the science behind baking, are all part of the program in the school's career and technical education program.

New levy from Columbus City Schools sparks new debateOn Sunday, dozens of community members gathered to hear about both sides of the issue at the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

3 dead, one critical after group overdoses in New Rochelle: police

A retired New Rochelle police detective who also served as the department’s union leader allegedly stole roughly $24,000 from a charity he co-founded for autistic children in honor of his autistic son, according to prosecutors.

Christopher Greco is accused of swiping thousands of dollars from Christopher’s Voice, a non-profit he founded with his wife in 2017, over a period of five years ending in May 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney’s said Tuesday.

He spent the ill-gotten funds for his “own personal purposes,” a criminal complaint alleges.

Greco, 52, was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of third-degree grand larceny in New Rochelle City Court after he was arrested by district attorney investigators last Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Andrew Quinn, declined to comment.

The charity was started “by parents of an autistic child for autistic children,” according to Christopher’s Voice’s website.

Greco retired from the police as a detective in 2021.The former detective and his wife have a non-verbal autistic teenage son, according to the charity’s website.

Greco was a police officer with New Rochelle police for 25 years before he retired in 2021.

He was president of the city’s PBA from 2014 until his retirement.

Greco previously blasted Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah after a now-former New Rochelle detective was charged with punching a suspect while off-duty in 2021.

“The Westchester County District Attorney has sent a clear and extremely risky message to all of law enforcement in Westchester County – that the DA will personally decide what is acceptable and what is not, rather than determine what is lawful and what is not,” Greco said at the time, according to