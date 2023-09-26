Retired New Rochelle cop accused of stealing $24K from charity he founded in honor of autistic son

Greco, 52, was arraigned Tuesday on a third-degree felony charge in New Rochelle City Court, the district attorney’s office said. A retired New Rochelle police detective who also served as the department’s union leader allegedly stole roughly $24,000 from a charity he co-founded for autistic children in honor of his autistic son, according to prosecutors.
Christopher Greco is accused of swiping thousands of dollars from Christopher’s Voice, a non-profit he founded with his wife in 2017, over a period of five years ending in May 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney’s said Tuesday.
He spent the ill-gotten funds for his “own personal purposes,” a criminal complaint alleges. Greco, 52, was arraigned Tuesday on a felony charge of third-degree grand larceny in New Rochelle City Court after he was arrested by district attorney investigators last Thursday. headtopics.com
He pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Andrew Quinn, declined to comment. The charity was started “by parents of an autistic child for autistic children,” according to Christopher’s Voice’s website. Greco retired from the police as a detective in 2021.The former detective and his wife have a non-verbal autistic teenage son, according to the charity’s website.
Greco was a police officer with New Rochelle police for 25 years before he retired in 2021.
He was president of the city’s PBA from 2014 until his retirement.
Greco previously blasted Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah after a now-former New Rochelle detective was charged with punching a suspect while off-duty in 2021.
“The Westchester County District Attorney has sent a clear and extremely risky message to all of law enforcement in Westchester County – that the DA will personally decide what is acceptable and what is not, rather than determine what is lawful and what is not,” Greco said at the time, according to