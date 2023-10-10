Retired IDF major general recounts harrowing rescue of family during Hamas attack: 'Nobody can stop me'

Noam Tibon, 62, recalled the moment he assured his son, journalist Amir Tibon, that he would save him and his young family when their small kibbutz of Nahal Oz fell under seige by Hamas on Saturday.

A retired major general for the Israeli Defense Forces raced to rescue his son and his family, who were hiding in their home near the Gaza border as “You have to be quiet. You have to be locked,” he told his son when he called from the home’s safe room.Over the span of 10 hours, the determined father raced from Tel Aviv to his son’s home, where he rescued several survivors of Hamas and fought against the terrorists while on his way to save his family.

“I have to do the same thing right now. I have to trust my father, who is a trustworthy man, that if he said he will come here and save us, he will do it,” he said. After delivering as many people as they could to a safe location away from the border, Tibon went back and arrived at the outskirts of Nahal Oz, where he pulled out a pistol to join IDF fighters chasing away Hamas forces.Spotting injured soldiers, Tibon once again opted to put his personal mission on hold to help the wounded retreat to a hospital before going back to look for his son. headtopics.com

There, the men joined the IDF in fighting Hamas terrorists in order to free the families barricaded inside their homes.

