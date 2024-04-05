Retired Husband's Limited Contributions

I retired from a very stressful job three years ago. I usually worked 50 to 60 hours a week. She is amazing, and though we have been able to afford outside help, she took care of the house and cooked most of our meals. We shared yard work about 50/50, but she ended up doing more because gardening became an almost full-time hobby for her – she is a master gardener. She took care of the family bills and almost everything that needed doing in our life.

She did not seem stressed, but I know she worked hard. Since retirement I have picked up a few duties around the house, but my wife probably still does about 60 percent inside and 75 percent outside. I have suggested we downsize from our rather large house and large yard, but she does not want to. She does not complain often about my limited contributions but when she does, she cannot understand why I don’t find yard work as fulfilling as she does. We’re in our late 60s and have the time and energy now to enjoy our life

