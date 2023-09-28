Retired educators in need of pension increases push for ‘yes’ votes on Proposition 9

Proposition 9 will appear in the November 7th ballot. If approved, it would give retired teachers a one-time, cost-of-living adjustment that was already partially approved by Texas lawmakers in the spring. “It’s just, it’s life and expenses happen and we’re not even getting into the doctors and all that because, let me tell you, growing old is not for sissies,” she said, talking about unexpected costs.

She’s one of many retired educators who are trying to get the vote out for Proposition 9, which will appear on the November 2023 ballot.

She’s sure that people want to support retired educators, but she fears voter turnout will be a factor.In the last legislative session, lawmakers partially approved a cost-of-living increase for retired educators. The second part has to be approved by voters.

Their pensions are funded by working educators who contribute to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. The system has not had a cost-of-living adjustment in 20 years. The one-time COLA would apply to those who retired before September 2020 and would see an increase of 2% to 6%. headtopics.com

Read more:

ksatnews »

How much do progressives hate taxpayers and Proposition 13?The fight over TPA is the latest battle in a 45-year war over whether it will – or will not – be easier to raise your taxes.

Co-worker sentenced to life for fatal 2019 stabbing of retired administrator at Cal State FullertonChuyen Van Vo pleaded guilty to the murder of Steven Shek Keung Chan, a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator, who was fatally attacked in a parking lot at California State University, Fullerton in 2019.

California college employee who killed retired administrator sentenced to lifeChuyen Van Vo stabbed Steven Shek Keung Chan more than 30 times in the 2019 attack on the campus of Cal State Fullerton.

Donald Trump Loyalists Compared to Nazis by Retired Four-Star GeneralWhat the U.S. is seeing today with Trump-supporting Republicans 'is a parallel to the 1930s in Nazi Germany,' said Barry McCaffrey.

Market Looks An Awful Lot Like Disastrous 2008, Top JPMorgan Strategist SaysThe bank simultaneously recommended cash over equities, citing the “risk-reward” proposition.

Retired NFL player Adam 'Pacman' Jones banned from flying out of Cincinnati following arrestA former football player with a well-known nickname won't be flying out of the main airport where one of his teams played.

– Patsy Esterline retired as an educator in 2018 but could never really afford to stop working.

“It’s just, it’s life and expenses happen and we’re not even getting into the doctors and all that because, let me tell you, growing old is not for sissies,” she said, talking about unexpected costs.

She’s one of many retired educators who are trying to get the vote out for Proposition 9, which will appear on the November 2023 ballot.

She’s sure that people want to support retired educators, but she fears voter turnout will be a factor.In the last legislative session, lawmakers partially approved a cost-of-living increase for retired educators. The second part has to be approved by voters.

Their pensions are funded by working educators who contribute to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. The system has not had a cost-of-living adjustment in 20 years.

The one-time COLA would apply to those who retired before September 2020 and would see an increase of 2% to 6%.

The last day to register to vote is October 10th and early voting starts October 23rd. Election Day is November 7th.About the Authors: