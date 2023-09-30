Retired Australians spent almost 500 days at sea after booking 51 straight cruises because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

The great-grandparents have stayed on board Princess Cruises’ 2,000-passenger Coral Princess for more than 450 days — longer than most of the crew, including the captains — and ex… A retired Australian couple became the stars of the sea as they spent nearly 500 days cruising around the world after booking 51 back-to-back cruises.
Marty and Jess Ansen took off on their first cruise on June 16, 2022, after a long two years of strict COVID-19 lockdowns in Australia. They have yet to stop, booking a total of 51 trips so far.
The great-grandparents have stayed on board Princess Cruises’ 2,000-passenger Coral Princess for more than 450 days — longer than most of the crew, including the captains — and expect to stay onboard the ship for two years.
“Eventually, I said to my [travel] agent: ‘Look, what ever comes, just book it,'” Marty told. The couple claim it’s cheaper to cruise around the world for two years than pay for a retirement home. “It’s our lifestyle,” Jess told the outlet. The couple enjoyed cruises for decades prior to making it their full-time living situation. headtopics.com
Marty and Jess Ansen took off on June 16, 2022, after a long two years of strict COVID-19 lockdowns in Australia and they have yet to stop, booking more than 50 Coral Princess cruises so far.